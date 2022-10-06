A FOODBANK has called on the community for support in making the holidays more enjoyable by donating a Christmas hamper to struggling families.
Clacton Foodbank has launched its Christmas hamper appeal encouraging residents to put together a hamper of food.
To contribute, a bag for life is needed and should be filled with a chocolate Christmas log or cake, children’s Christmas chocolate and more.
All items must fit into one bag and no perishables should be included.
Items must have a use-by date of December 25 or later and no homemade items are permitted.
The hamper should be dropped off on Tuesday, December 6, between 11.30am and 4pm to the Salvation Army Community Centre in Old Road, Clacton.
