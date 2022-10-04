A STRANDED seal pup suffering from nasty illnesses was found washed-up on the Tendring coastline before being rescued by mammal experts.

Medics from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue headed to a beach near Walton Pier after a colleague on maternity leave came across a seal while on a walk with her baby.

After arriving at the scene, Neil Marples and Laura assessed the water creature before safely lifting it into a vehicle and transporting it to the South Essex Wildlife Hospital.

The seal was then fully examined by a vet, who concluded the animal unfortunately had mouth rot disease and lungworm, before being put on a rehabilitation plan.

Marine mammal expert Mr Marples, from Frinton, said: “Hopefully with their treatment and feeding it hopefully will survive.

“South Essex Wildlife Hospital is working very hard this year as some RSPCA hospitals are closed due to avian flu.

“They normally only take about six seals in but have extended their facilities and they now have 13 seals recovering.

“They are a charity and the seals eat lots of fish, so it is stretching their finances. So, if you are looking for a worthy charity to make a donation to…”

To find out more information visit bdmlr.org.uk or southessexwildlife.org.

