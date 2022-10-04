Officers were deployed in plain clothes on Greater Anglia trains and called in Essex Police's firearms unit to make an item seized safe.
British Transport Police (BTP) officers were deployed in plain clothes on the Greater Anglia line yesterday.
Stop searches were carried out and the patrols resulted in an arrest as well as a house search.
A total of ten knives and an imitation firearm were seized. Class A and B drugs were also found.
A firearms unit from Essex was also called in to assist officers.
A BTP Stratford spokesman said: "Thanks to Essex Police Firearms for coming to make safe."
