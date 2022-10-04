A WORLD renowned industrial manufacturer praised for its approach to innovation has just launched a range of products in countries more than 11,000 miles away.

Dura Composites, which is based in Clacton, has officially unveiled performance-enhancing composite walkway products in Australia and New Zealand.

Unlike other glass reinformed polymer items, however, the 25-year-old business’ forward-thinking creations are made from a unique solution called d2.

As a result, customers, such as those now in Australia and New Zealand, benefit from improved costs, safety, sustainability, performance, and installation times.

The innovative weight-reducing designs of d2 also help to reduce the carbon impact the products have on the environment.

The use of the solution also means the walkways can harness future-proof fire resistance, anti-corrosion specification and anti-slip gritted surfaces.

Dura Composites, which works with everyone from transport businesses to construction companies, have even previously received two Queen’s Awards.

Jordan Armstrong, business development lead for Dura Composites Australia, said: “It’s great Dura products are supplying market demand in Australia and New Zealand.

“We are sending a clear message to all our valued customers in the region that we are taking a leading and proactive approach to quality and environmental management.

“We are passionate about ensuring that the lifecycle benefits of our products are widely understood.

“Our Australian and New Zealand customers will benefit from enhanced safety and accessibility of their structural walkways.”