A COMMUNITY group’s fundraising golf day proved to be a hole-in-one as it generated thousands of pounds for charity and commendable causes.
The Frinton Rotary Club’s annual golf event, which took place at the Frinton Golf Club, saw 50 precision putters dust off their clubs and take to the course.
Despite tough weather conditions, including a cold wind and scattered showers, the motive behind the day ensured spirits remained high throughout.
Inchcape Colchester BMW even offered to award a new car to a golfer who landed a hole-in-one. Unfortunately, nobody was lucky enough to drive away with the prize.
Held in collaboration with St James's Place and an array of sponsors, the event raised £2,134 for the rotary club, which supports local organisations and positive initiatives.
Keith Hockridge, Frinton Rotary Club’s past president and current member, organised what was the first golf day since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
He said: “After a two-year absence it was wonderful to have our annual golf day back on the agenda - a truly memorable day was had by all.
“These events can’t happen without the support of sponsors and I would like to pay tribute to their generous support and commitment in helping us put on a great day.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here