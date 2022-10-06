THERE was a good turnout for the launch of a book about the history and characters of Walton Pier's bowling alley.

The book, by Walton author Steven Walker, was unveiled at an event in Walton Pier on Saturday, October 1.

Mr Walker wrote the book following the demolition of the original bowling alley last year.

He said: “I was overwhelmed at the size of the turnout on Saturday and grateful to the new owner and manager of Walton Pier for enabling us all to gather.

“It was fantastic to see old friends catching up and reminiscing about those happy times over 50 years ago when we all participated in the new sport of ten-pin bowling.

“Jill Joshua, from Walton Foodbank, spoke about the need for donations and the crucial importance of the foodbank to local families struggling with bills.

“We sold all the books and have orders for more but we know we have raised more than £500 so far for the foodbank.”

Families across Tendring contributed their personal stories in memory of the ten-pin bowling club.

The book is available to purchase for £7.50 as a charity fundraiser for Walton Foodbank.

For more information call Steven on 01255 677830.