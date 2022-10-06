A BUSINESS organisation enjoyed its first networking event in Clacton with refreshments available and guest speakers attending.

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) held an afternoon tea and networking event in Clacton’s Martello Tower on Wednesday, September 28.

Regional chair David bell and new development manager Ann Scott hosted the event.

Throughout the afternoon, the team spoke to attending FSB members about how they were managing the cost of doing business crisis and the services available to them through their membership.

James Kearney, development manager of Koala Digital in Colchester, said: “I really enjoyed meeting other business owners and representatives in such a historic venue.

“Koala Digital does much work with start-ups and small businesses, with many at the start of their marketing journey, so networking is very important to us.”

The event, which was open to non-members as well, also heard from Backing Essex Business and Paul Nash, owner of the Martello Tower.

James added: “Koala Digital have been members of the FSB for over 4 years now – we’ve found the events, 24/7 legal helpline and HR documentation to be so important to us.”

The FSB intend on regularly holding networking events in Clacton, for more information visit bit.ly/3ruGuPg.