A MAN accused of stealing bins in and around Colchester is being hunted by police officers.

Essex Police has issued an appeal for residents’ help with identifying a man in connection with an ongoing theft investigation.

Officers were called to Woodcock Close, Colchester, at about 3.50pm on September 7 following reports of bins being stolen, with details only now being released by the force.

Bins had also been snatched from properties in Wheeler Close and Buffett Way.

It is believed he then headed off towards Clacton.

“We are appealing for the public's help with identifying the man in this CCTV image, in connection with an ongoing theft investigation,” said a police spokesman.

“If you know who he is, or have any further information in connection with this investigation, please contact us.”

Anyone with any information should contact the police on 101, citing incident 42/233853/22.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.