A NEW arts festival launched to great success with acrobats, giant lobsters, singing fish, and even Elvis himself gracing the stage.

The Fresh Air Festival of Outdoor Arts took place on Brightlingsea promenade on Sunday, October 2.

More than 1000 people attended the free event to take in a buzzing atmosphere among the performances, workshops and games.

Cassie Catchpole, event director, said: “I was so thrilled with the event. So many families with so many smiles. Big thanks to everyone who supported the festival.

“It couldn’t have been done without you. Let’s do it again next year I say.”

Looming over the site was a 50ft inflatable whale, outside which families queued excitedly to hear oceanic storytelling inside the belly of the beast.

A giant lobster roamed the seafront, catching children in it’s enormous pincers, whilst at the sailing club a mechanical dragon roared bubbles into the afternoon breeze.

Internationally acclaimed acrobats the Black Eagles wowed the crowds with dextrous feats of agility, comedian and juggler Matt Barnard downed a pint balanced on his forehead, amongst other hilarious tricks.

Elvis Presley impersonator Joe Reeve remade the classic 1950s movie Blue Hawaii live, with the help of unwitting audience members.

Manningtree poet Elley Woolf invited people into her time travelling recording booth to leave poetic voice notes to their child selves.

Brightlinsea’s own shanty singers Motley Crew hit all the right notes, whilst artist Jane Stewart ran sustainable crabbing line workshops out of a beach hut.

Anne Schwegmann-Fielding beautifully decorated two oars with seaglass and crockery donated by Brightlinsea residents.

The oars were ceremonially presented to Brightlingsea Mayor Mick Barry for public display.

Mr Barry said: “This was great way to finish off the Brightlingsea festival season! Thank you to Cassie Catchpole and her team for making this event happen..

Fresh Air Festival aims to come back next year, this year it was funded by Arts Council England, Essex Coastal Pathways and the Estuary Producers Network.

For more information visit freshairfestival.co.uk