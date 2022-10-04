A MAN in his 20s suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car following a crash outside a pub in Clacton.

Emergency services were called to the aid of the young man following the collision outside the Brace and Pistols pub in St John’s Road.

The incident happened at about 8pm on Thursday, September 29.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Detectives are appealing for information following an incident in Clacton where a man sustained serious injuries.

"It was reported a black Range Rover and a white BMW were in collision outside the Brace and Pistols pub.

"The Range Rover was then in collision with a man in his 20s who sustained serious injuries.

"Two men have been arrested."

A 25-year-old from Mistley has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.

A 31-year-old from Clacton has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent.

They have both since been released on bail until October 24.

The spokesman added: "We need anyone who saw anything to call us.

"If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

"Please quote the crime reference number 42/247609/22."

Witnesses can submit a report online at essex.police.uk/digital101 or by calling 101.