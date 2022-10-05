MP Priti Patel has written a letter of congratulations to the teams working across Essex who have been delivering the autumn Covid jab campaign.

Staff working for the NHS Suffolk and North east Essex have been ranked first nationally for the booster rollout.

In her letter, the Witham MP said: “It is fantastic to hear of the significant progress staff in the Suffolk and North-East Essex area have already made in delivering these booster jabs.

“I would like to extend my congratulations to them for all their hard work, which has resulted in the area being ranked as number one nationally.

“This roll-out builds on the team's previous success with the initial vaccination campaign, where again the area was ranked within the top three performers for delivery of Covid vaccinations.”

The booster campaign comes following concerns of increased respiratory infections, such as Covid-19 and the flu may circulate at high levels this winter, generating increased pressure on hospitals and other health care services.

The government is urging people aged 50 and over to receive a Covid-19 vaccine this autumn.

For more information on the booster vaccine rollout taking place this autumn, visit bit.ly/3CxXQkR.