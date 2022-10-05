A DETERMINED runner completed her second London Marathon to raise £1,300 for Worldwide Cancer Research.

Helen Johnson-Speak, 54, of Frinton, finished the marathon in four hours and nine minutes.

After losing her father and friend Jackie to cancer in 2016 and 2019 respectively, Helen herself was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2020.

Then after being told she was cancer-free, Helen’s husband Richard was diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer.

Helen said: “It felt like a domino effect, and like cancer was taking over our lives.

"It certainly made me wake up and realise that life is really short.

“So I ran all throughout my cancer journey. It made me feel like I was taking back control of my body and taking back control over cancer.

“I ran because my dad couldn’t and did my first London marathon less than a year after my diagnosis.

“But thanks to cancer research, not all cancer stories end badly.

"My mum was diagnosed with breast cancer when I was just four years old – 50 years ago, thankfully she’s 83 years old, fabulous, and still here with us today.”

As part of her fundraising, Helen decided to ‘sell her miles’ allowing friends, family, and supporters to buy a mile or miles in memory of someone close to their hearts.

Helen wrote their names on her running vest and promised to dedicate her thoughts to them for the duration of the distance purchased.

She added: “It’s such an awful pain when someone you love is diagnosed with cancer, and you can’t do anything to help it, that’s why I chose to support Worldwide Cancer Research.

Worldwide Cancer Research funds new cancer cures across the globe, backing the brightest minds around the world in their quest to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

Dr Helen Rippon, chief executive at Worldwide Cancer Research, said: “A massive well done to Helen for this huge achievement, and thank you from all of us at the charity for raising much-needed funds in honour of her own journey and in memory of her many loved ones."

To donate to Helen’s fundraiser visit bit.ly/3fF2uEB.