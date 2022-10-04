FRINTON Literary Festival will be celebrating its 20th anniversary with literary superstars Anthony Horowitz and Paula Hawkins.

The festival, which takes place from Thursday, October 20, to Sunday, October 23, will also include sourdough baking expert Vanessa Kimbell, adventure and travel writer Nick Hunt and romantic fiction writer Freya North.

The festival kicks off with the popular Crime and Wine evening at the McGrigor Hall, in Fourth Avenue, Frinton, on October 20 with bestselling author Paula Hawkins.

Hawkins rose to fame with the 23 million-selling Girl on the Train, which was turned into a blockbuster movie starring Emily Blunt.

The author will be talking about the book, alongside her latest novel A Slow Fire Burning.

Anthony Horowitz will then be addressing the Philomena Dwyer literary lunch at Frinton Golf Club on October 22.

The author is the creator of The Magpie Murders, Alex Rider and Foyles War, among many other literary and screen sensations.

Horowitz is one of the most prolific and successful writers in the UK and juggles writing books, TV series, films, plays and journalism.

Emma Filby, co-producer of the festival, said: “He’ll be introducing Frinton to the Horowitz and Hawthorne series and we are particularly delighted that Anthony has kindly agreed to relaunch our popular writers for schools programme with an exciting special event and visit to Tendring primary schools.

“Other festival highlights will include a sourdough masterclass with BBC baker Vanessa Kimbell and an evening with acclaimed travel writer Nick Hunt who has visited some of Europe’s most sublime and strangest natural habitats.

“We wrap up the weekend with a full traditional afternoon tea hosted by beloved romantic fiction writer Freya North.”

The festival will be taking place at venues across Frinton, including the McGrigor Hall, Frinton Golf Club and Frinton Lawn Tennis Club.

There will also be a creative writing masterclass with Freya North at Walton and Frinton Yacht Club on October 23.

Copies of each author’s books will be available for sale and signing at the events.

Tickets and programmes can be bought at Caxton Books, 55 Connaught Avenue or by emailing enquiries@caxtonbooks.co.uk.