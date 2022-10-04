A FRINTON restaurant has been recognised as the best Indian eaterie in Essex at a prestigious national award show.

British India, in Connaught Avenue, has been crowned regional restaurant of the year at the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards.

The award show, held at the InterContinental Hotel in the O2 in London on Sunday, was a celebration of Britain’s vibrant Asian restaurants and takeaway industry.

Salik Mohammed Munim, founder of the ARTA awards, said: “The ARTA Awards 2022 are a celebration and recognition of Britain’s vibrant Asian restaurants, takeaways, and chefs.

“Since the inception of ARTA, we have clearly seen the phenomenal quality of entrants, and the bar set by each, and every nominee has been increasing each year

The winners were selected by a panel of ambassadors and judges including, Chand Rahman, multi award winning celebrity chef, Mohammed Mujibur Rahman, Ex-Mayor of Corby and Graham Taylor, senior chef lecturer at Cambridge Regional College.

Restaurants were awarded based on three key factors: quality of food, quality of service, and value for money, followed by the ARTA score, which includes food hygiene rating and reviews from websites like TripAdvisor and Google.

Mr Munim added: "I am truly blown away by the standards set by the competition and having been privy to exceptional quality and service extended by the nominees, I can confidently assert that Asian culinary industry in Britain is in safe hands.”