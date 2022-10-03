Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal Home who are looking for a forever home.

There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Countess

Countess (RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Four years old

Breed - Foxhound

Colour - Tan, white and black

Countess is a dog who came into the RSPCA's care without much history and is now looking for her forever home.

The RSPCA thinks that she has not lived in a home before so she may need time and patience to get used to many new things including housetraining, wearing a lead and the many sounds and smells that home life brings.

She could potentially live with another dog, but would also probably benefit from being the only pet in the home.

If you would like to adopt Countess you can view their full profile here.

Cookie

Cookie (RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - One-year-old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black

Cookie is a cat who has spent most of her life so far in a very volatile household so will need a calm home where she can rebuild her confidence.

Despite the circumstances she has remained a very loving and sweet cat who the RSPCA say would make a "wonderful companion" for anyone.

She could live with children of secondary school age, would need to be able to go outside and would love company around for most of the day.

If you would like to adopt Cookie you can view their full profile here.

Pepper

Pepper (RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Seven years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Tabby

Pepper is a cat who loves a bit of a fuss, and she adores being petted by almost everyone she meets.

She is looking for a new home as her owner sadly passed away.

Pepper may be able to live with another cat, needs to be able to go outside to explore and could live with children of secondary school age.

If you would like to adopt Pepper you can view their full profile here.

Pepsi

Pepsi (RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Between three and six months old

Breed - Not specified

Colour - Grey, black, white and brown

Pepsi is described as a "friendly and inquisitive" rabbit who is in the care of the RSPCA after being abandoned in a box with several other rabbits.

The RSPCA is looking for a lone young spayed female rabbit to be homed with each of the male rabbits that were abandoned, and Pepsi will need to be provided with a large environment to move around in.

If you would like to adopt Pepsi you can view their full profile here.

Queenie

Queenie (RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Five years old (approx.)

Breed - Foxhound crossbreed

Colour - Brown, white and black

Queenie is described by the RSPCA as having a "sweet and inquisitive nature" but will take herself away from situations that she finds overwhelming.

She is looking for an understanding owner that will give her the time and space to learn all the new things a family home can bring.

A private secure garden is a must for Queenie to help her with housetraining.

If you want to adopt Queenie you can view their full profile here.