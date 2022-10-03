THE seaquarium at Clacton Pier is to close permanently next month, the landmark has revealed.

The attraction, which has been open for 40 years, is home to 900 individual fish and sea life.

It received a glowing report from a Government vet following its last inspection before its licence was renewed and that licence is up for renewal again next Easter.

Bosses at the pier were faced with a difficult decision of whether to move the seaquarium and make it larger to help meet new higher standards being brought in - or shut the doors for good.

Director Billy Ball said it would have meant significant extra investment.

“If it was to remain, we would have also wanted to look to come up with more conservation activities and that was simply not viable,” he added.

“There has been some form of wildlife on the pier since the 1930s and it has been part of the offering since then.

"There were whales, dolphins, sea lions and penguins at one time and these were seen as entertainment.

“We are now in a very different world with emphasis on protecting the environment quite rightly gaining greater priority.

“All things considered, including overheads and the rising cost of energy, we decided it was time to close that chapter in the pier’s history and move forward.”

The seaquarium has smooth hound sharks, red-bellied piranha, clown fish, terrapins, turtles and many species of fish.

Work is already underway to find them all new homes and discussions are taking place with the attraction’s vet to ensure that task is carried out with all the necessary procedures.

The pier has notified Tendring Council it will be surrendering its licence, which involved meeting the regulations as zoos such as Colchester.

Mr Ball said this will be the last month visitors will have the chance to enjoy the seaquarium and he hopes they will make the most of the opportunity.

Investigations are taking place into finding a replacement attraction in the space that will be vacated.

“We have exciting concepts in the pipeline, and we will be making an announcement later in the year,” he added.