A PETITION has been launched to stop works on a new traffic management system that has caused "chaos" on the main road to Frinton.

Residents claim "horrendous" traffic has been caused on Frinton Road, Kirby Cross – with almost 80 cars queuing to leave the area on Friday.

Vistry Homes is installing traffic lights at the junction of Halstead Road, Frinton Road and Holland Road, Kirby Cross.

The works are required to manage traffic generated from the development of 240 homes in Halstead Road.

Resident Antoinette Lawrence launched an online petition to ‘Stop the Kirby Cross Traffic Lights’ on the Change.org website.

She said: “Clearly the traffic lights at Kirby Cross are causing chaos.

“The traffic always flowed before.”

Frinton mayor Terry Allen said town, district and county councillors campaigned against the charges for years.

He added: “We have been talking to everyone and pleading our case, but the decision for the traffic lights to be installed was made by a Government inspector, so it’s going to happen no matter what.

“Every time we have temporary traffic lights there, it is horrendous.

“At the moment there are temporary four-way traffic lights, which is the main problem causing traffic.

"But in the end there will be just one set of lights at the t-junction.

“The light at the end of the tunnel is that after a year, the work will be assessed.”

Traffic lights are being installed along with a pedestrian crossing at the junction of Frinton Road and Holland Road along with the relocation of existing bus stops.

The works, which will be completed in February, were due to take place last year but were delayed after Vistry Homes found the mains electricity cable in the area too close to the surface, which meant it had to be placed deeper.

Essex Highways said the works will be completed under a mix of multi-way lights, which will be altered throughout the scheme to suit the area of construction.

Vistry Homes said it is carrying out the works "as part of our legal obligations, as quickly and safely as possible and in dialogue with all the necessary partners".

To sign the petition, go to change.org/p/stop-the-kirby-cross-traffic-lights.