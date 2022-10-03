Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing 9-year-old boy from Essex.
Officers are appealing for the public's help to find missing Tyrunn Copland-Reeve, 9, from Chelmsford.
Tyrunn hasn't been since since around 12.30pm this afternoon (October 3).
He is described as a white boy, around 5ft and long brown hair.
He was last seen wearing dark blue joggers and a light blue polo shirt.
He is likely to be in Chelmsford and has connections to the Great Baddow area.
An Essex Police spokesman said: "If you have seen Tyrunn or have any further information, please contact us on 999 as a matter of urgency, quoting incident 474 of 3 October."
