The county is at the cusp of the “solar panel revolution” with one of a leading independent construction and property services companies looking to see the number of installations increasing tenfold in the coming year.

Solar Together an Essex County Council scheme that helps buyers through the process of purchasing high-quality solar panels, offering lower prices than the open market and pairing up residents with trusted suppliers saw the first installs delivered in June.

Of the more than 1,100 offers accepted around 660 installations are expected.

But that is expected to climb substantially. Richard David, a director of Willmott Dixon, one of the UK’s leading independent construction and property services, told the climate commission on Monday: “I am really excited about Solar Together Essex. And we see that across the country.

“I think there will be a much bigger uptake this year – you said about 660 were delivered this year.

“I would love to see a zero on the end of that. I think people are really getting it now. And I would like to think we are at the cusp of the solar panel revolution.”

Richard added: “Our job as climate commissioners is to counter the cynics.

“We have opportunities at our finger tips right now.

“But we are not going to be saved by a brand new technology before 2030.

“They don’t exist, they are not in the pipeline but just insulating your house in the next five years is going to be far better than waiting for Doc to get back from the future with Mr Fusion in the back of a DeLorean.”