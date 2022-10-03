Two Essex stars took to the Strictly dancing floor on Saturday night with stunning routines for week two of the competition.

Contestant Ellie Taylor and her partner Johannes Radebe were awarded 23 marks overall from the judges for their Paso Doble to Les Toreadors, a significantly lower mark than the 28 they received last week.

According to The Mirror, Strictly fans were left outraged by the scoring, with many saying the choice of the stern music for the dance had left Ellie on the backfoot.

Taking to Twitter after the scoring, one fan wrote: “Ellie looked beautiful but the music failed her. It should have been something darker and passionate.”, according to The Mirror.

Singer and former Britain’s Got Talent finalist Molly Rainford has secured the top spot on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard with an impressive performance of the quickstep to Love On Top by Beyonce.

The judging panel were blown away by 21-year-old Rainford’s show-closing routine, which she performed in a pastel yellow suit with partner Carlos Gu.

Craig Revel Horwood commented: “I love the outfits, I loved the dance darling, brilliant.”

Rainford was rewarded with a score of 34 for her performance, placing her at the top of the leaderboard just as the public vote opened.

The contestants' scores from last week have been carried over to this weekend and will be combined with the viewers' votes, with the lowest scoring couples going head to head in the first dance off of 2022.