DOZENS of older people at risk of loneliness and social isolation were able to sit down with volunteers and tuck into a Sunday roast dinner in the company of others.

A grant from the Essex Association of Local Councils meant on Sunday residents were able to enjoy the national event, Silver Sunday, which celebrates older people.

The Rotary Club of Frinton-on-Sea provided transport, the Frinton Community Association (FCA) at Soken House hosted the meal and youngsters from the Walton Sea Cadets acted as waiting staff to celebrate.

Jenny Edwards, honorary treasurer and trustee at Frinton Community Association said: “We’re thrilled to have hosted this Silver Sunday lunch, it was so lovely to see people chatting to each other and getting to know what clubs and groups they could join to get them out and active.

“A big thanks to all the organisations and individuals involved in helping this event come together, it was a real team effort.”

Jenny approached care agency, Home Instead, Clacton, Frinton and Walton with the idea to mark Silver Sunday.

Having organised an event last year, Home Instead worked in partnership with Jenny to coordinate the day, their aim to encourage older residents to come out, socialise and learn a bit more about activities and classes available in the area.

The Silver Sunday participants were entertained by Lisa Strong and the Walton Feel Good Choir and took part in both chair yoga and chair dance thanks to fitness partnership Flexfityoga Dave and Fit Steps guru Pauline.

They also heard about the opportunities to interact with others at the FCA, which had faced closure at the beginning of 2022 but is now going from strength to strength.

Jo Thorne, community engagement officer at Home Instead, said: “We hope our Silver Sunday event demonstrated that with a little help from your friends we can all engage and feel part of the community.

“It was especially lovely to see the Sea Cadets, our younger generation alongside our older generation."