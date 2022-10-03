A COMMUNITY organisation will celebrate an impressive milestone by honouring the most inspiring women of the last ten decades.
The Frinton WI will hold its Centenary Party at the McGrigor Hall, in Fourth Avenue, on November 17 in commemoration of its 100th anniversary.
On the night, a fashion show entitled From Pankhurst To Pink will champion the greatest women of the last 100 years, with every decade being represented.
The event will also boast a disco, and food and drinks will be available.
