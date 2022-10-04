A CHARITY has been chosen to provide bereavement support services to Colchester and Tendring residents.

Colchester-based charity Age Well East, previously known as Age Concern Colchester, has been providing support for people aged 60 and older who are experiencing grief and loss for decades.

Now, with extra funding from Essex County Council, the charity has expanded its service to provide in-person support groups to anyone over the age of 18.

Thomas Bell, operations manager for bereavement and end of life at Age Well East, said: “It can be overwhelming when someone close to us dies.

“Grief and bereavement can affect people in different ways, but we know talking to someone who has training or experience in grief, can help.

“We are delighted to now be able to offer these new support groups to people living in Colchester and Tendring and we urge people to register their interest with us so that we can support everyone who needs it.”

Groups called compassionate companions are set to start in Colchester, Harwich, Clacton, Jaywick and Stanway this month and will aim to stop residents from experiencing grief and bereavement alone.

The regular groups will be led by trained staff and will take place in a safe and accessible environment.

For more information call Age Well East on 0300 37 33 333 or visit agewelleast.org.uk.