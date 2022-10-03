A COMMUNITY support group is hosting an event which will inform residents on the services it provides to help them keep warm this winter.
CVS Tendring will host its winter warmers action day in Jaywick Resource Centre in which it will direct residents to warm hubs in the area, information on grants available, support for families with children and support for elderly residents.
Several charities and organisations will be at the action day including Citizens Advice, Peabody, Essex Child and Family Wellbeing Service, Essex Police, Essex Fire and Rescue service and more.
The event will take place on Tuesday, October 18, from 12.30pm to 3pm, for more information call CVS Tendring on 01255 425692.
