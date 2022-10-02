TO many, Colchester Zoo is a place which stirs so many happy memories.

Ahead of its 60th anniversary next year, we have had a look back through the archives to enjoy some nostalgia of the popular Maldon Road attraction.

Frank and Helena Farrar officially opened Colchester Zoo, which was called Stanway Hall Zoo Park at the time, on June 2, 1963.

After Mr Farrah sold the zoo in the 1970s due to financial trouble, Angela and Dominique Tropeano took over in 1983 and have remained ever since.

Dume the Mandrill is trained to show an open mouth for teeth examination for a food treats (Picture: Steve Brading)

The zoo is home to hundreds of animal species, some of which are endangered.

In 2004, Colchester Zoo’s Action for the Wild gained its charitable status, helping to fund conservation projects worldwide, including the zoo’s very own South African private nature reserve, UmPhafa, which was established in 2005.

The zoo now employs more than 250 staff and boasts about half a million visitors each year and has also introduced various animal habitats.

In 2012, a new Giant Tortoise enclosure was opened, as well as the Lemur Walk titled Lost Madagascar.

Ex-BBC One Show presenter Mike Dilger opened the new Lost Madagascar enclosure

The attraction puts on several holiday events for the community each year and is a big supporter of charities and the community.

The zoo struggled during the Covid-19 pandemic, with managing director Dr Tropeano admitting surviving through 2020 was an “extremely hard experience”.

But now, it is preparing to celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2023. The year also celebrates 40 years under its current ownership.

A spokesman said: “Although officially Colchester Zoo doesn’t turn 60 until June 2, we have decided to make 2023 an incredible year of celebration, highlighting the vital work that has taken place over the last 60 years and looking ahead to the future.”

The zoo is yet to reveal its full lineup of events, however has said that beloved late Orangutan Rajang, who was with the zoo since 1980 before dying in 2018, will be included in the celebrations.

Rajang's memory will be at the forefront of next year's celebrations (Picture: Colchester Zoo)

A spokesman said: “Rajang would have celebrated his 55th birthday in 2023 on June 14.

“He was a firm favourite amongst generations of visitors and will be at the forefront of our Zoobilee birthday campaign.”