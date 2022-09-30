PROPOSALS for a 50-megawatt battery energy storage system in Little Bromley have been approved by planners.
Lawford Power Ltd applied to Tendring Council for permission for the construction and operation of the system, alongside landscaping, on land next to the Lawford Grid Substation in Ardleigh Road.
The plans went before the council’s planning committee after being referred by the authority’s assistant director due to the wider public interest and because the proposal is the first of its kind in Tendring.
Ardleigh Parish Council and a number of residents raised concerns about the battery system, which will assist the operation of the grid in balancing electrical frequency at times of system stress.
The majority of the objections related to concerns the development was linked to the controversial East Anglia Green Energy Enablement project, which could 110 miles of pylons installed across the region.
Speaking at the meeting, applicant Neil Waterson said: “The application is a sustainable development that will support the transition of the UK’s energy supply to a low-carbon energy network – and help address the current energy crisis.
“It’s important to emphasise our proposed battery storage facility is completely unrelated to the National Grid East Anglian Green pylon proposals or any other energy proposals."
The plans were approved unanimously.
