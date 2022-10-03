A GROUP of charity workers are set to walk from pier to pier in a fundraising effort for their colleague who died from pancreatic cancer.

Shayne Pitts, of Clacton, died from pancreatic cancer on June 27 aged 51, a short while after his diagnosis.

His colleagues at the Shaw Trust will walk from Clacton Pier to Walton Pier and back to fundraise for Pancreatic Cancer UK and time garden at Colchester Hospital.

Shayne’s sister Stacey reflected on his life and the bond they shared as siblings.

She said: “Shayne was outgoing and very sociable, he loved going out with his friends and as he worked in recruitment he knew a lot of people.

“He loved horror films, gaming and history, and was a huge West Ham fan, he was a great uncle to my sons and was always there for me as my oldest brother.”

Shayne died just over a month after his diagnosis with pancreatic cancer. He was in good health previously but developed a bloated stomach for a while which doctors attributed to air and gas.

Shayne was taking tablets for his bloated stomach before his condition worsened over time to the point where he could not leave the house anymore.

When his health deteriorated to this point, he called the ambulance who took him to Colchester hospital where doctors confirmed he had pancreatic cancer.

At the time of his diagnosis, Shayne’s cancer was already at stage four so doctors could not do much to help him.

Although Shayne died quickly after his diagnosis, he was surrounded by family and friends which made the situation more bearable.

Stacey added: “He had so many visitors it was unreal, during his last moments he was able to sit in time garden with family and friends for coffee and tea which was really nice.

“The palliative care team were lovely as well as a few nurses, my sister and nice stayed with him as much as they could even though they live in Norwich.”

Shayne’s colleagues will walk from Clacton Pier to Walton Pier and back on Friday, October 7.

To donate to their fundraiser visit bit.ly/3Cj9oZ0.