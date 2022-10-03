A MACMILLAN coffee morning hosted by an adult learning provider has raised more than £900 for the charity.

The event was organised by Hollie Clements, a customer services assistant at ACL Clacton, whose mother was diagnosed with cancer in 2014.

Macmillan helped Hollie’s mother with extra costs, such as fuel to help her get to and from the hospital.

Hollie said: “I think anyone having to go through all this shouldn’t have to worry about finances, and so what Macmillan do is amazing.

“I am overwhelmed with the support I have had from friends, family and colleagues leading up to and during the event.”

At the event, music provided entertainment for those in attendance, and baked cakes and raffle tickets flew off the shelves.

ACL Clacton’s Supported Learners on Hospitality courses also helped out on the day.

Lisa Jarentowski, ACL Essex principal, added: “Macmillan is an excellent charity that truly helps those in need.

“The coffee morning shows that the residents of Essex want to support great causes, and I’m proud to be part of this great community at ACL Essex Clacton.

“Well done to Hollie for organising; it was a huge success.”

