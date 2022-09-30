FIREFIGHTERS were at Clacton Pier to handle a mock emergency incident at the attraction.

Five appliances were on site on Thursday evening and residents were advised not to panic before the planned exercise.

The exercise was run by Essex Fire Service at 7pm on the pier and it involved running water out from the front of the attraction to the berthing arm, as well as a casualty over the side.

Members of pier staff also took part in the mock emergency incident.

Billy Ball, director at Clacton Pier, said: “We were delighted to be able to provide the venue for a scenario which tested the fire service’s skills and also allowed us to monitor our procedures.

“It was good to work alongside the emergency services in this way and this could help us all in the case of a major incident.”