A HUGE jobs fair is being hosted by an Essex airport as they prepare for a busy Christmas and 2023.

London Stansted is set to host its third major jobs fair of the year next Tuesday in preparation for Christmas and what is expected to be a busy 2023.

There will be 25 companies based at the airport who are recruiting for more than 500 positions in a variety of roles.

These include cabin crew, retail managers, engineers, chefs, drivers, check-in agents and customer service representatives.

These jobs will be working under some huge businesses such as Ryanair, Titan Airways, Border Force, Jet2, World Duty Free, HMS Host, National Express and London Stansted.

The airport has recruited more than 300 people into its security operation since January, while airlines, ground handlers, and retailers have also recruited hundreds of new staff.

The successful recruitment campaign for summer 2022 involved partnering with colleges, Job Centres, and councils, as well as hosting in-person jobs fairs and event at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium which attracted more than 1,500 jobseekers.

MAG’s Head of Education, Skills and Employment Macella M’Rabety said: “Following a very successful recruitment campaign to get Stansted ready for summer 2022, we're now looking further ahead and preparing for a busy Christmas period and summer 2023 season.

“There are around 500 jobs up for grabs with a variety of airport companies who are looking for cabin crew, engineers, shop assistants and hospitality staff.

“An airport job is a perfect fit for people with strong people skills, drive for success, and an interest in building an exciting career in aviation.

“Airports offer loads of variety, bags of opportunity, and a fantastic team that is there to support you.

“This year's job fairs have been extremely popular, so we recommend jobseekers should register quickly for next week’s event to avoid disappointment."

The event will be held at the airport’s Radisson Blu Hotel between 11am and 2pm on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

For more information or to book a place at the jobs fair visit bit.ly/3SLUVdk.