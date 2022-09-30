POULTRY keepers are being urged to follow biosecurity advice after a bird flu prevention zone was put in place across Essex.

An avian influenza prevention zone has now been declared by the Government in Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of Essex, including Chelmsford, Rochford, Tendring, Colchester, Maldon, Braintree, Basildon and Castle Point.

It comes after an emergency control zone was put in place near Little Clacton on September 18 after cases of the “highly pathogenic” H5N1 strain was confirmed in chickens at a property.

The new zone introduces enhanced biosecurity measures that must be followed by keepers of poultry.

Keepers of all types of poultry within the zone, whether for commercial or domestic purposes, are "strenuously" urged to follow Government measures designed to stop the spread of bird flu.

John Spence, Essex County Council's cabinet member for health, said: “This news brings home the scale of the avian flu crisis.

“Substantive restrictions are now in place across the whole of Norfolk and Suffolk and parts of Essex, but I appeal to all bird owners, whether in the zone covered or not, to exercise maximum restraint and take all available safeguards.”

Essex has seen four outbreaks of Avian Influenza in the past year, including cases at Tolleshunt Major, near Maldon, and Clacton.

The response to these cases was led by Essex County Council, along with city, borough and district councils and the Animal and Plant Health Agency.

Health officials visited each site and took several actions including testing, cleansing and disinfection. A 3km Protection Zone was implemented around these cases.

Avian Influenza is primarily a disease of birds and the risk to the general public’s health is very low.

However, anyone who is concerned should call NHS 111 or speak to their GP.

People in direct contact with the affected birds have been contacted and offered appropriate preventative treatment.

Pet owners with other animals do not usually need to take other action.

The Food Standards Agency said bird flu poses a very low food safety risk for UK consumers. Properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat.