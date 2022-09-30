BOOK-LOVERS in Frinton are being urged to ‘love their library’ with a host of special events next weekend.

Frinton Library, in Old Road, will be joining the Love Your Library initiative on Saturday, October 8.

This year the annual event is celebrating the environment and there will be plenty of themed activities for all ages to enjoy.

At Frinton library, the activities include children’s recycled craft activities from 9am to 5pm, creating seed bombs with Essex Wildlife Trust from 10am to 2pm and learning how to recycle more with Tendring Primary Recycle Scheme from 10am to 12noon.

There will also be a chance to find out more about the library and what services it has on offer.

Essex County Council deputy leader Louise McKinlay said: “I am passionate about our library service and believe it has a vital and important role to play in improving the lives of our residents and in helping to level up the county.

“Libraries are a place to bring communities together and interact and are a vital resource for helping residents improve their literacy and a place to learn new skills.”

Love Your Library Day events are free and no booking is required.