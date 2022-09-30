A CAFE is set to reopen with new branding and management much to the delight of breakfast lovers.
High Street Café Savour The Flavour is reopening in Walton and the young couple who run the eatery are bringing new breakfast meals with them.
Thanos Athanasiou, new manager at the café has seven years of experience in restaurants and fish and chips shops.
He said: “Residents are all welcome to savour our breakfasts and lunches. This café is like a reward for us. To run our own business is like a mini dream come true.”
Nestled on 51 High Street, the refurbished café will serve all the English classics, special treats, butchers’ produce, kids meals, and home-made specials.
Walton and Frinton locals are encouraged to flock to the new hub for either a sit-in or a takeaway meal.
Thanos added: “Our customers will get to have a heart-warming breakfast session in our place, with delicious food and soaking up the aromas and the flavours."
The café will relaunch on Saturday, October 1, for more information contact 07936 709919 or visit bit.ly/3y0U7cI.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here