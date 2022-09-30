A GROUP of gyms have re-opened after a few days of refurbishment to improve facilities.
Tendring Leisure Centres runs Dovercourt Lifestyles Gym, Walton Lifestyles Gym and Clacton Leisure Centre Gym which have undergone the works.
The work for each gym started on Monday, September 26, Dovercourt Lifestyles Gym and Walton Lifestyles Gym reopened on Thursday and Clacton Leisure Centre Gym reopened today.
The functional area of Clacton Leisure Centre’s Gym had minor outstanding work before it reopened this morning.
For more information on the services these gyms provide visit tendringleisure.co.uk.
