RESIDENTS and businesses with creative ideas which will improve communities across Essex have been encouraged to apply for a council fund.
The community challenge fund by Essex County Council will provide grants between £300 to £5,000 which are open to neighbourhoods across the council’s levelling up areas of Clacton, Harwich, Canvey, rural Braintree, parts of Colchester and Basildon.
Interested parties who need help with an application or would like to discuss an idea can meet the council on specific dates:
- Thursday, October 6, in Braintree Community Centre from 5pm to 7pm.
- Thursday, October 13, in Greenstead Community Centre, Colchester, from 5.15pm to 7pm.
- Thursday, October 20, in The Place, Pitsea, Basildon, from 5pm to 7pm.
- Thursday, October 25, in Clacton CVS Tendring from 5pm to 7pm.
For more information on the fund visit bit.ly/3UPufKH
