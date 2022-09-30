Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.

These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October 2.

There will be a few closures on all the major roads in Essex over the weekend (PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, September 30 in Essex?





A12

The 24-hour closure on the Northbound link road from the A138 will continue in Essex until Saturday, October 29.

In both directions on the A12 between Junction 19 and 25, there will be slip road closures and lane closures for construction improvement/upgrade from 9pm until 5am.

Additionally, in both directions between Junction 29 and 31, there will be carriageway closures for barrier/fence safety repairs (also from 9pm to 5am) and there will be carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal from the same time between Junction 23 and 24.

On the Northbound way for Junction 19, there will be entry slip road closure and diversion route for reconstruction and slip road closures in both directions between Junction 21 Witham South and Junction 20B Hatfield Peverel for Developer Works at the same time.

Dartford Crossing

On the Northbound way for the East tunnel, there will be tunnel closure for maintenance works from 11pm until 5:30am.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way between Junction 28 and 29 there will be carriageway and slip road closures for resurfacing works between 11pm and 6am.

Additionally, on the anti-clockwise way, there will be entry slip road closure and lane closure on Junction 28 between 11pm and 5am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, October 1 in Essex?

A12

In both directions between Junction 23 and 24 there will be carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal between 9pm and 5am.

At the same time, there will also be an entry slip road closure and diversion route for structure - new/reconstruction on the Northbound way at Junction 19.

Works will also continue in both directions between Junction 21 Witham South and Junction 20B Hatfield Peverel for Developer Works.

Dartford Crossing

On the Northbound way in the West tunnel, there will be tunnel closure for maintenance works between 10pm and 5am.

M25

Anti-clockwise between Junction 26 and 25, there will be carriageway Closure and entry slip road for electrical works between 10pm and 5am.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, October 2 in Essex?





A12

In both directions between Junction 23 and 24 there will be carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal between 9pm and 5am.

At the same time, there will also be an entry slip road closure and diversion route for structure - new/reconstruction on the Northbound way at Junction 19.

Dartford Crossing

On the Northbound way in the East tunnel, there will be tunnel closure for maintenance works between 10pm and 5am.

M25

Anti-clockwise between Junction 26 and 25 there will be carriageway Closure and entry slip road for electrical works between 10pm and 5am.