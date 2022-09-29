ECO-FRIENDLY residents are being offered help to take action for wildlife and improve green spaces in Clacton and Jaywick.
Essex Wildlife Trust said the UK is one of the most nature-depleted countries in the world.
But thanks to a £5million fund from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Nextdoor Nature scheme will provide people with the advice and support they need to help nature on their doorstep.
The trust said rare sightings of common seals, bottlenose dolphins and seahorses are a reminder that the coastal region could support more wildlife, if more is done to improve and protect nature.
Adam Nixon, wilder community organiser for Essex Wildlife Trust, said: “North Essex blends together a variety of amazing natural habitats, long stretches of sandy beaches, acres of natural ancient woodlands, and huge areas of countryside, all within just a few minutes from each other.
“In and amongst these habitats are communities of people and groups who are passionate about their area and want to make a difference for their town and for wildlife.”
If you have a project or idea that you would like support with, contact Essex Wildlife Trust’s Nextdoor Nature team at nextdoornature@essexwt.org.uk.
