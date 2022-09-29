A POPULAR clothing brand has opened the doors of its new bigger store at a shopping centre in Clacton.

Cotton Traders is welcoming back customers to the newly located, bigger and brighter store at the Clacton Shopping Village complex, in Stephenson Road West.

The company said shoppers can expect a wider range of clothing for men and women, including knitwear, footwear, outerwear and accessories.

Drew Liddle, head of operations, said: “Clacton Shopping Village has been one of Cotton Traders’ top performing outlets since re-opening post lockdown last year and has since continued to perform with positive sales growth this first half year.

“We have invested heavily into our Clacton store following the successful overall performance of the shopping village and hope to see this success continue”.

The bigger shop has opened next door to the company's previous store at the shopping outlet.

Peter Johnson, retail sales manager at Clacton's Cotton Traders, said: “We are so pleased to open our new store in Clacton Shopping Village - it is a key site for us with a loyal customer base.

“We hope our customers love the new look and feel of the store as much as we do.”