PLANS for 26 homes on farmland in Great Bentley have been given the green light.

Frank Strutt has been given permission to build the homes, along with an access road and public open space, on four acres at Moorland Farm, off Weeley Road.

It will form part of the wider Admiral's Green development, which already has permission for more than 50 homes.

Tendring Council received 48 letters of objection to the plans, which went before the planning committee on Tuesday.

Speaking at the meeting, parish councillor Peter Harry said: “The parish council is extremely disappointed they feel a need to add another 26 houses.

“There’s an acknowledged surplus of 1,000 houses for Tendring’s five-year land housing supply target – and Great Bentley currently stands to gain 480 homes.

“Great Bentley, as a rural service centre, is expected to take a ‘modest proportionate increase' in housing stock, but a 60 per cent increase is neither modest nor proportionate.

“Currently 35 per cent of those 480 homes are occupied – and it’s quite clear the village infrastructure is already struggling to sustain the increase.”

Residents also raised concerns bout the “significant urbanisation” of the village.

Planning councillor Maurice Alexander said: “If we continue to allow our villages to be attacked in this way with this amount of building, we’re going to end up being a conurbation of Clacton or Colchester – and it will cease to have village status whatsoever.”

But Weeley councillor Peter Harris added: “Looking at the size of the land and the amount of properties being proposed there, whether we like it or not, I do not see that as being overdevelopment.

“I think if we were to turn it down because it’s a village and we don’t want to see it get any bigger, I think we would lose on appeal.”

The plans were approved by four votes to one, with four abstentions.

A spokesman for the developer said: “The dwellings will be to a high standard design, reflecting the Admiral’s Green development.

“The development comprises a substantial amount of public open space – which equates to over ten per cent of the site area.”