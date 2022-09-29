A NEW outdoor arts festival will bring giant lobsters, singing fish and stories in the belly of a whale.

Fresh Air Festival is coming to Brightlingsea and will bring fun activities for families to enjoy.

The festival was originally set to be held on September 11 but the news of the Queen’s death saw the organisers postpone the event for a few weeks.

Cassie Catchpole, event director, said: “I’ve always wanted to run an outdoor arts festival and when I moved to Brightlingsea last year I thought now is the perfect moment and this is the perfect town.

“I’ve performed with Grand Theatre of Lemmings for nearly a decade so I’m really pleased they’re on board helping make FAF a day to remember, and I look forward to seeing lots of people having silly fun on the prom.”

Giant magical creatures will appear along Brightlingsea promenade including 15 foot lobster, enormous whale, and a fearsome mechanical dragon.

Fresh Air Festival will take over some of the famous Brightlingsea beach huts with participatory arts and poetry installations.

Brightlingsea artist Jane Stewart will make decorative and reusable crabbing lines, Manningtree poet Elley Woolf will bring her participatory poetry project Voice Notes To My Child Self.

In the runup to the festival artist Anne Schegmann-Fielding will be creating a beach hut mosaic from everyday items brought by the public. There will be an official ceremony with Town Mayor, Mick Barry, at the end of the day as Anne gifts Brightlingsea these pieces of art.

The event will take place in the field next to Brightlingsea Lido.

Nicki Martin, pool manager at Brightlingsea Lido: “The Lido feels honoured to have the opportunity to be included in this family centred project, which mirrored our own ethos from the beginning. We have no doubt it will be a fantastic event.”

Community bands will play at the festival such as Drums Zkool who play West African percussion with drummers from Refugee Action Colchester and the magnificent sea shanty singers, The Motley Crew.

The project is made possible by grants from Arts Council England, Estuary Producers Network, and the Essex Path to Prosperity.

Fresh Air Festival will take place on Sunday, October 2, from 11am to 5pm. For more information visit freshairfestival.co.uk.