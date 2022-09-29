BURGLARS who stole more than £130,000 worth of agricultural equipment during a four month spree have been jailed for a combined total of nine years.

Luke Booth, 22, and James Mitchell, 35, predominantly targeted rural businesses and farms, including locations in Great Bentley and Nayland.

The offences took place between September and December 2021 and, including the theft of pricey power tools and vehicles, totalled about £133,000 in value, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Police officers conducted a number of inquiries which included reviewing CCTV and ANPR footage, analysis of mobile phone data and victim and witness statements which led to the duo’s arrests.

Jailed - Luke Booth (Suffolk Police)

Booth, of Earl Shilton in Leicestershire, and James Mitchell, of Woodland Way, Ipswich, both admitted 72 offences, mainly relating to burglary and conspiracy to steal.

They have both been jailed for four years and six months and were banned from driving for seven years and three months.

During the police’s investigation, it became evident the pair were acquiring vehicles to use in their criminal activity.

Pictures and videos of stolen property were also found on Booth’s mobile phone, as well as evidence of the forward sale.

Further evidence included reviewing CCTV images at business premises which had been broken into, from which Booth and Mitchell were identified.

Caught out - Luke Mitchell (Suffolk Police)

A white Peugeot van linked to a series of burglaries and thefts in Great Bentley, Nayland and Sudbury was eventually seized and Mitchell was linked by forensic evidence.

They were eventually charged in March this year after being caught in December 2021.

Investigating officer Detective Constable James Lait said the result had been “a long time coming”.

“There was overwhelming evidence to indicate Booth and Mitchell were responsible for this prolific series of crimes.

Telecommunications analysis was key in illustrating the pair’s movements around the times of the offences and linking them to this crime series.

“Booth and Mitchell showed a total disregard for the law and a complete indifference of the impact to their victims.

“I am pleased that these men will be unable to continue with their criminal lifestyles.”