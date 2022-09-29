A WARNING has been issued over scam texts claiming to offer help with discounted energy bills.

Essex Trading Standards said the text messages claim to offer a discount under the new Government energy bills support scheme.

Millions of households across the country are receiving £400 discounts on their energy bills from October.

The deduction is automatic, taking place over a six month period.

But scam texts offer up a bogus link which will send unwitting victims to a fake website.

Essex Trading Standards say the website will "harvest personal information, including your bank details".

People can report suspicious texts to the authority by forwarding them to 7726.

You don’t need to do anything to get the money and you won’t have to pay it back.

You’ll get the £400 in 6 instalments starting from October 2022. You’ll get:

• £66 in October and November

• £67 in December, January, February and March

You’ll get the discount monthly, even if you pay for your energy quarterly or use a payment card.