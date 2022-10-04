A WILDLIFE rescue centre has appealed for funds to help much-loved swans survive the increased threat of bird flu.

WeCare Wildlife Rescue needs to raise £3,600 to fund highly nutritious feed for the swan flock in Manningtree and Mistley.

It represents a £600 increase on the vital money needed last year as the charity feels the squeeze more amid rising prices.

The swans were in “jeopardy” in 2021 after volunteer group Swanwatch, which monitored and fed the birds which live in and around the River Stour for 30 years, folded.

And now a bird flu prevention zone has been put in place across much of the east following an outbreak of a highly contagious strain near Clacton.

Nature - the swan flock in Mistley Quay

It comes after an emergency control zone was put in place near Little Clacton on September 18 after cases of the “highly pathogenic” H5N1 strain were confirmed in chickens at a property.

Now, Brantham-based WeCare boss Gill Lewis has once again appealed for funds to help purchase the bird feed to help them survive the winter months.

“Last year’s feeding programme was really successful. We did not have a single sick swan come to the centre,” said Ms Lewis.

“Unfortunately, as reported in the Gazette, bird flu is again prevalent in the area so we feel that we have to repeat the process this year.

Appeal - Gill Lewis

“Like everything else the cost of the feed has increased, so we now need at least £3,600 to be able to feed the swans over most of the winter.

“We desperately need donations, so I am appealing to Gazette readers to donate whatever they can in these difficult times.”

Those wishing to donate to the 2022 Winter Swan Feed Appeal, or simply to donate to general wildlife rescue activies, should contact WeCare via its Facebook page, Gill added.

To find the page, you should search for WeCare Wildlfie Rescue Centre.

Alternatively, you can get in touch with the centre by emailing Wecare-wildlife@outlook.com.