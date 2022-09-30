A PAIR of choirs will team up to fundraise for two worthy causes as they support the Ukrainian crisis and a foodbank.
Colchester Military Wives will join forces with Tendring Male Voice Choir to host a concert in Clacton to showing off their individual talents and collaborating in song.
Tendring Male Voice Choir’s funds will go towards the Ukrainian crisis and Colchester Military Wives is raising money for Colchester and Tendring Foodbamk.
The event will take place at St James Church, Clacton at 7.30pm on Saturday, October 15.
Tickets are £8 each and available at the door or by contacting Davina Eade on 07400 607900 or Geoff Wiseman on 07821 604993 to reserve.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here