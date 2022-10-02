THE courts have been busy this month as judges continue to rattle through a challenging backlog of criminal cases.

Among those jailed in September include a paedophile who was snared by vigilante hunters after attempting to meet a decoy 13-year-old girl.

Here’s a round-up of some of the high profile cases which have resulted in imprisonment last month.

A DRUG dealer has been jailed for more than five years after police officers found cocaine and cannabis in his car.

Jamie Marchant was put behind bars earlier this month having been arrested roadside on the A14 near Copdock, Suffolk.

Police body worn footage showed Marchant, of no fixed abode but known to be from the Shoebury area, initially tried to lie to officers that there was nothing in the Audi he was driving.

Drug dealer - Jamie Marchant

But officers weren’t buying it, and probed until the 35-year-old confessed he was transporting a quantity of Class A and Class B drugs in the vehicle on May 30.

Marchant later admitted possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and cannabis, and also driving with no licence or insurance.

A separate investigation also established he was responsible for drug dealing activity in Norwich, a probe he later admitted two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs in.

You can read the full story here.

A TWISTED paedophile who urged a 13-year-old girl to pose naked in front of stuffed animals and call him “daddy” has been locked-up.

Judge David Turner KC said Charlie Palmer had “corrupted” the childhood of his victim who sent countless pictures and videos to satisfy his depraved wishes.

Palmer, of Porter Way, Clacton, admitted he “looks back in horror” at what he did but claimed he was at a low point in his life at the time when he was aged 19.

Jailed - Charlie Palmer

Chelmsford Crown Court heard the now 25-year-old called the teenager “little one” and would carry out a sexual act while on the phone to her, while encouraging her to do the same.

He was jailed for three years after admitting three counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

You can read the full story here.

SPECIALIST police officers are warning there is nowhere to hide for online child predators after catching a man and seeing him jailed for more than five years.

John McArthur, 33, formerly of Shalford Road, Braintree, admitted to 18 offences at Chelmsford Crown Court on September 6.

This includes ten counts of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child, one count of making indecent photographs of children, two counts of attempting to cause or incite a child to engage in sexual activity and five counts of attempting to cause a child to look at an image of sexual activity.

McArthur was sentenced to five years and four months in prison and ordered to serve a further three years and eight months on an extended licence.

It follows an investigation by officers from Essex Police’s Police Online Investigation Team (POLIT) who monitored suspicious activity in a chat room.

During an investigation by POLIT officers, a user in a chat room began sexualised conversations with two girls he believed were 12-years-old.

You can read the full story here.

A FUN fair worker offered what he thought was a 13-year-old girl free rides and a McDonald’s if she stayed in a hotel room with him.

Barry Creswell has been jailed for two-and-a-half years after he was greeted by vigilante paedophile hunter group Innocent Voices near Clacton train station instead of the fictional child.

Paedophile - Barry Creswell

Chelmsford Crown Court heard 40-year-old Creswell had befriended the decoy account on Facebook in April 2021 but it was in May of this year when conversation turned sexual.

Joe Davidson, prosecuting, stated the father-of-two, of Rose Bank, Dovercourt, started calling the child “babes” and “cheeky babes” and made innuendos about being good with his hands.

“He told the decoy he was going to be working away in Clacton for a couple of days,” said the prosecutor.

“He told her she can go on the rides at the funfair he works at for free.”

You can read the full story here.

A MAN who stalked an escort and tried to trick her into meeting him by creating fake profiles has been jailed for 26 months.

Henry Jayesimi initially contacted the woman on the AdultWork website asking to meet her and for security purposes she asked him to send her a photograph of himself via Kik Messenger, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The woman thought that Jayesimi looked “scary and intimidating” and decided she didn’t want to meet him, said Stacey-lee Holland, prosecuting.

A week later she went to a house to meet a customer and was shocked to find it was Jayesimi who had tricked her by sending her a fake picture.

Jayesimi, 28, of Holt Drive, Colchester, denied stalking the escort but was found guilty after a trial .

He admitted breaching a sexual harm prevention order and the requirements of the sex offenders’ register.

You can read the full story here.