AN event which will celebrate older residents with music, food and fun activities is set to take place.
Silver Sunday is a national event and care firm Home Instead Clacton, Frinton and Walton will run the event for Tendring residents.
The event will be held at Frinton Community Theatre and will provide a Sunday roast meal for attendees.
The Walton Feel Good Choir will come along as well as gentle and fun chair yoga planned.
Flex Fit Yoga will also attend to provide attendees with some dancing steps and Walton Sea Cadets will be meeting residents.
Silver Sunday will be on Sunday, October 2, if you run a group or activity and would like to have a presence at the event contact joanne.thorne@homeinstead.co.uk to find out more.
