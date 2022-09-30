A SERIES of coffee mornings are set for different locations in Tendring in the coming weeks.

The events will include a free workshop informing parents on how to make a request for an Education Health Care Needs Assessment.

The coffee mornings have been organised by The Maze Group and will see it partner with Colchester and Tendring Young Carers and Families in Focus Essex.

The first coffee morning is in Mistley Village Hall on Monday, October 3 from 10am to noon.

A spokesman for The Maze Group said: “The workshop will see Wendy Potter and Terri Towler of Families in Focus Essex lead the workshop on the Education Health Care Assessment.

“Attendees will have to book a place for the workshop but can go to the coffee morning without registering.”

The Maze Group is holding other coffee mornings in Homelands Free Church, Frinton, on the Tuesday, October 18, from 10am to noon and in Navigator Hall, Harwich, on Thursday, October 20.

To book your place for the workshop email helpline@fifessex.org.uk or call 01245 353 575.

For more information on The Maze Group’s coffee mornings visit bit.ly/3UKTHkv.