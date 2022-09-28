NEW food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Tendring’s eateries – and it’s good news for them both.
The Old Market Cafe, in High Street, Clacton, was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 23.
And Efes Doner, at Jackson House, Jackson Road, Clacton, was also given a score of five on September 21.
It means that of Tendring's 221 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 181 have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.
