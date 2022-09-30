ESSEX’S biggest pumpkin patch has reopened for another season to get visitors in the Halloween spirit with more activities this year than ever before.
The original pick your own pumpkin patch has been operating since 2015 with farms in both Colchester and Basildon.
This year the farm has diversified and is offering plenty of new experiences for visitors.
The Colchester farm is currently offering food stalls, a licensed bar, face painting, straw bales, a swing and plenty of photo opportunities with including Fergie tractor and a big American truck.
The site is also offering plenty of fun traditional games for families to enjoy from tug of war, drainpipes, giant twister, welly swinging and mini tractors for children to play on.
This year, visitors can also enjoy twilight pumpkin picking session, to get into the Halloween spirit. There will be a bar, music and a corn trail to attempt by torchlight, as well as pumpkin picking.
The selected dates for twilight pumpkin picking are on October 1, October 7 and October 8, running from 6.30pm to 9pm.
For tickets and more information, visit bit.ly/3E4t9om.
