A NINE-week programme that aims to help parents improve relationships with their children is set to take place.
Step by Step Primary is open to all parents of children aged four to 11 and sessions will aid parents with increasing their confidence in handling children’s behaviour and making better links with their child’s school.
The programme has been organised by training provider Extra Support For Families and begins on Friday, October 7 from 9.30am to 11.30am in Hamford Primary Academy, Walton.
For more information and to book your place contact Extra on 01255 475001 or email admin@extrasupportforfamilies.co.uk.
